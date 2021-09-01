U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist Seena Monjazeb, M.D., to their Clear Lake, Texas location

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist Dr. Seena Monjazeb to their Clear Lake, Texas location. Dr. Seena Monjazeb was born and raised in Clear Lake, Texas. He attended The University of Texas at Austin where he earned his bachelor’s degree with Honors. He then attended the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, where he earned his medical degree. During his time in medical school, he was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society as well as the Gold Humanism Honor Society for his dedication to serve others. He was also awarded the Thomas W. Freese Memorial Award for Excellence in Dermatology which reflected his passion for dermatology.