Newark, NJ

TNT Teams With Michael B. Jordan & WME Sports To Air HBCU Men’s College Basketball Showcase

By Peter White
Deadline
 6 days ago

Michael B. Jordan has been putting together a men’s college basketball showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The showcase, previously known as the Hoop Dreams Classic, will now air on TNT after the Turner network and investment firm Invesco QQQ teamed up with the Creed and Black Panther star and WME Sports.

The special game, now known as the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic is also being run by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) and Scout Sports and Entertainment. It will air on Saturday December 18.

Held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, it will feature Hampton University versus North Carolina Central University and Howard University versus North Carolina A&T University competing in a doubleheader airing on cable network.

Other programming around the game is expected to be announced shortly.

“We are excited for this partnership with Michael B. Jordan and all of the event organizers as we present the inaugural Legacy Classic,” said Tina Shah, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Turner Sports. “We’re looking forward to having this unique opportunity to showcase these four college basketball programs, while highlighting HBCUs both leading up to and during the event.”

“I am thrilled to finally announce the four HBCUs that will be competing in the inaugural Legacy Classic,” said Michael B. Jordan.  “Invesco QQQ and Turner Sports have been amazing partners in helping bring this experience to life. I grew up watching basketball games on TNT, so I am confident they will deliver this set of games to a true audience of basketball fans and their families in an exciting way.”

