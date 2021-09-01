Cancel
U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist Umer Ansari, M.D., to their Fairfax, Virginia location

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist, Dr. Umer Ansari, to their Fairfax, Virginia location. Dr. Umer Ansari graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in psychology in 2012. In 2017, he graduated with Honors from Eastern Virginia Medical School with his medical degree. Dr. Ansari completed his internship at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and his Dermatology residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center where he served as Chief of Academic Affairs.

