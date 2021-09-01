SA Rand at Risk of Being Downgraded to a Developing Market Currency say Investec

South Africa’s (SA’s) 2Q21 GDP printed at 1.2% QoQ seasonally adjusted (see Figure 1), amid a wide range of forecasts. Despite recording four consecutive quarters of growth, Stats SA said that the SA economy was still 1.4% smaller than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. On a YoY basis , GDP came in at 19.3%. However, we note that it is important to remember that this is off last year’s very low base (during the height of the government’s COVID-19-induced lockdown restrictions). Aside from the headline print, the underlying data are also worth noting, particularly fixed investment where recovery remains rather sluggish since the hard lockdowns last year.