SA Rand at Risk of Being Downgraded to a Developing Market Currency say Investec

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South African Rand is at risk of being downgraded from an Emerging Market to a Developing Market currency says a noted South African economist, offering a stark warning to the country's leaders that significant reform is now required. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec, says in a regular research...

za.investing.com

#Investec#Currency#Market Risk#The South African Rand#South African#Sa#Covid
