Months after being removed from office by voters, former Brunswick Attorney General Jackie Johnson has found herself in hot water yet again. Earlier this afternoon, Johnson was hit with multiple charges connected to her investigation of Ahmaud Arbery's death. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Johnson showed "favor and affection" to Greg McMichael, one of the three men connected to Arbery's death. Carr also claims that Johnson failed “to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity." Most importantly, the indictment alleges that McMichael had previously worked as an investigator in Johnson's office and she advocated for McMichael's son, Travis, not to be arrested for his involvement in Arbery's death.