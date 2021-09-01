Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

Today Marketers play the role of advanced and technical matchmakers as their job is to match their target consumers with the products and solutions that best meet their needs or wants. They are also responsible for matching their consumer segments with the content, messaging, creatives, and CTAs that best suits - across all the platforms and channels their audiences are on. Marketers generally face massive barriers to understand how customers engage with marketing campaigns and where & how to optimize them. Data visualization, preparation, charts, dashboards and stats are the top areas where talented and expensive marketing resources are getting exhausted and that too are misaligned. The experienced marketing analysts spend their time preparing data rather than analyzing it, which is the wastage of available resources and not utilizing it efficiently.