Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Chapter In Children's Book Series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers and Brown Boy, Break Barriers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley announces the next installment of her children's book series Brown GIRL, Break Barriers, and Brown BOY, Break Barriers. While still keeping the central focus on representational childhood literacy, the continued goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. Set to be released September 3, 2021, this new chapter will teach children how to believe in their dreams by first being able to believe in themselves. It shows kids that the career options for children of color are boundless and they are capable of breaking barriers through self-determination and self-sufficiency. Dr. Gurley wants to educate children on the endless opportunities for them in the world, while also showing them that they don't have to follow the path society has drawn out for them. Brown GIRL, Break Barriers, and Brown BOY, Break Barriers will be available in English, Spanish, and French for readers to enjoy across the globe. It is important to Dr. Gurley that her books are translated in several languages because she strongly believes in having representational messages in her books that extend beyond those who speak English.