Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Chapter In Children's Book Series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers and Brown Boy, Break Barriers

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley announces the next installment of her children's book series Brown GIRL, Break Barriers, and Brown BOY, Break Barriers. While still keeping the central focus on representational childhood literacy, the continued goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. Set to be released September 3, 2021, this new chapter will teach children how to believe in their dreams by first being able to believe in themselves. It shows kids that the career options for children of color are boundless and they are capable of breaking barriers through self-determination and self-sufficiency. Dr. Gurley wants to educate children on the endless opportunities for them in the world, while also showing them that they don't have to follow the path society has drawn out for them. Brown GIRL, Break Barriers, and Brown BOY, Break Barriers will be available in English, Spanish, and French for readers to enjoy across the globe. It is important to Dr. Gurley that her books are translated in several languages because she strongly believes in having representational messages in her books that extend beyond those who speak English.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CBS News

Brené Brown announces new book

Bestselling author Brené Brown is releasing a new book. "Atlas of the Heart" will come out November 30. Brown says the book is "about finding our way back to ourselves and to each other, especially in the midst of a lot of uncertainty, anxiety and fear."
Books & Literaturethecorryjournal.com

Local children’s author releases new book

Local children’s author Janice Tingley has a passion for writing and illustrating. Her first book, “Nolan’s Dream,” kicked off her writing career in 1996 when it was published by Friesen Press. Twenty-five years and multiple books later, Tingley released her newest book, “The Things That Mama Misses,” on Aug. 16.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Best-selling author, UH professor Brené Brown has a new book for the pandemic

Brené Brown's new book is just what we need to get us through another COVID wave. The New York Times best-selling author and University of Houston research professor and scholar announced on social media this week that her new book, “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” (Random House) will debut Nov. 30.
Theater & DancePosted by
Amomama

'Soul Train' Star Don Cornelius' Granddaughter Is a Harvard Grad, Athlete, Model & Dancer - Meet Christina

After graduating from Harvard University, Don Cornelius' granddaughter Christina Cornelius went into modeling. Meet the beautiful diva who is making a name for herself. American television show host and producer Don Cornelius was known for creating the nationally syndicated dance and music show "Soul Train." He hosted the show from 1971 to 1993 but sold it to MadVision Entertainment in 2008.
Fayetteville, WVAmadhia

Miki Sawada & Brendon Randall-Myers Break Down Barriers in Classical Music

On the second floor of Fayetteville, West Virginia’s Secret Sandwich Society restaurant, in a live music venue and art space known as The Grove, Miki Sawada performed movements from Brendon Randall-Myers’s A Kind of Mirror while she talked to an audience member about their life in a rural state. The concert was part of Sawada’s 13-stop Gather Hear Tour during the fall of 2018. The room where she was playing—an over 100-year-old wood-paneled space decorated with an array of vintage upholstery and string lights—was full. About 50 or 60 people of all ages were in attendance—including composer Randall-Myers—and chairs had to be brought up from the restaurant for everyone to sit on. As the program progressed, different audience members sat across from Sawada, taking turns performing rituals with her. One made tea to share with the audience, another read a spooky story about local legend Mothman, and by the end, everyone was popping bubble wrap together until the room went silent.
TV & Videosmediavillage.com

With "Johnson," Bounce TV Does Black TV Justice

From creator and writer Deji LaRay, and executive produced by LaRay, Cedric the Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald, among others, comes Johnson, the first Black show in a while that actually exceeded the notoriously high standard I set for shows from creators of color. I’ve written pieces that were basically along the lines of, “Here’s what this show did wrong, and here’s what they should have done,” especially when said show is on a network that focuses on content for the Black community. Johnson, and Bounce TV, a subsidiary of E.W. Scripps Company, fit that bill, but that’s where the similarities end, as far as my previous critiques go. Johnson is fresh, relatable, current and authentic, while also maintaining a distinctive sense of humor. I’m almost afraid to ask, but … could this be the show I’ve been looking for?
Musiccelebritypage.com

Brandon Stansell Breaks Barriers In Country Music With New EP 'This Must Be The Place'

The country star is reminding everyone that love is just that... love!. Brandon is showcasing a love story not often told in country music. "I put out my first record in 2015 and even that video for that first single that I put out... there was a man playing opposite me. I've always just felt it was very important for me to be authentic and put that out into the world, especially in a world like the country space, where representation is growing. The landscape is changing. It has changed so much in the past six years for the better, but it feels nice to be a part of it," Stansell said.
NFLLaredo Morning Times

Book World: After a lifetime of speaking up, Billie Jean King is telling her own story

- - - I was 12 when my family settled in to watch the Battle of the Sexes on TV on Sept. 20, 1973, along with 50 million other Americans. What I recall most vividly aren't details of the wildly hyped tennis match between Billie Jean King, 29, one of the world's top female players, and former champion Bobby Riggs, a 55-year-old self-proclaimed male chauvinist. It was the way my family was arrayed on our L-shaped sofa, with my father and brother on one side, rooting for Riggs, and my mother and I on the opposite, rooting for King.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Filmmaker Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah On Her Uncompromising Celebration of Black Women, To The Girl That Looks Like Me

Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah’s To the Girl That Looks Like Me is part of the Scene in Color Film Series, presented by Target, which shines a light on incredible filmmaking talent. As part of the series, three emerging filmmakers will receive mentorship from producer Will Packer, and their films are available to watch on Rotten Tomatoes, MovieClips Indie Channel, Peacock, and the NBC App.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Aoki Lee Simmons Brings Her 'Harvard Hustle' to Her JustFab Shoe Designs, Inspired by Mom Kimora's First Line

Aoki Lee Simmons is following in her supermodel mom Kimora Lee Simmons' footsteps — literally. On Wednesday, the 18-year-old model and current Harvard student (she's studying political science) dropped her debut collaboration with JustFab, the company her famous mom helped launch back in 2010, with a refreshed collection inspired by the brand's debut line.
Moviesdisneydining.com

Disney & ELLE Magazine join forces to celebrate real-life heroes and heroines

Disney’s “Ultimate Princess Celebration” is in full-swing and continues with a partnership with ELLE Magazine to celebrate real-life heroes and heroines who embody the goodness, kindness, bravery and other characteristics of Disney’s beloved princesses. Gone are the days when “Disney Princess” only meant a beautiful young girl gazing out the...
Theater & DanceWashingtonian.com

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s New Season Includes a Britney Spears Musical and a Celebration of DC Artists

Shakespeare Theatre Company recently announced its 2021–22 season, which includes productions of the Broadway-bound Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time and Thorton Wilder’s award-winning play Our Town. STC will also hold preseason productions of James Baldwin’s The Amen Corner and Georgetown University’s Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski.

Comments / 0

Community Policy