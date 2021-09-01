Cancel
'Cinderella' Producers Fulwell 73 Wrap First Spanish-Language Project, 'Boundless,' For Amazon

By K.J. Yossman
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spanish language film and series, which was filmed on location in Spain, represent Fulwell 73’s first foray into international co-production. Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon's 'Val' Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?. Natalia Oreiro, Mercedes Morán Head Daniel Burman's Amazon Original 'Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido'. The project was made in...

www.sfgate.com

Movies

The Rebirth of India’s Forgotten Cinema in the Age of the Internet

Over the past decade the internet has evolved into the premier distribution center for cinema, not just in volume but also in diversity. The process was quick and overwhelming, with the invention of Netflix rendering major video retail chains obsolete and putting most niche video stores in danger. More recently, streaming services on the internet have evolved in quick time to distribute and even produce their own cinema. For Indian cinema in particular, the online sphere has been a huge benefit for independent filmmakers and regional filmmakers* who saw very little to no opportunities for wide audience viewership due to single-screen and multiplex theaters in the country being almost exclusively devoted to the overwhelming scope of the Bollywood industry. Many movies, like Manjeet Singh’s Mumbai Cha Raja or Priyadarshan’s Sila Samayangalil, which failed to gain any theatrical distribution in India have been picked up by Netflix and other retailers. In the case of restoration and distribution of older films, indie streamers like MUBI, the Criterion Collection, and independent parties on YouTube have picked up the slack offering many rare Indian movies that haven’t been available online beyond private file-sharing communities.
Internet

Prime Video Gets New Profile Images Based on Amazon Originals

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has introduced new profile images based on Amazon Originals content. The feature is currently rolling out globally. The selection of new profile images can be accessed by tapping the ‘My Stuff’ page on the Android, iOS, or Fire Tablet version of the Prime Video app. Users then have to tap the Edit button next to their profile and hit the profile name to get a long list of pictures to choose from.
TV & Videos

Watch These 13 BBC-Curated Documentaries for Free Through September

BBC Reel’s online film festival LongShots returns this summer with a new format. The online streaming event, which makes 13 documentary shorts available to watch for free through September 22, convenes 13 international film festivals to showcase the best undistributed works in nonfiction filmmaking. You can watch them all through the BBC Reel website here.
Behind Viral Videos

Amazon, why would you do this to Cinderella?

Cinderella by way of TikTok has arrived, with a new, non-Disney musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale on Amazon Prime Video. But this anachronistic re-imagining of the story doesn’t remotely understand the audience it’s talking down to. You know the story: Long ago in a far-off kingdom, an obedient...
Movies

Clip from Amazon’s new Cinderella movie leaves Reddit cringing

We’re all for reimagining classic stories and giving old favourites a modern twist. That’s why people are so hyped about Amazon’s retelling of ‘Cinderella’, which will be released on the platform on September 3. The adaptation of the fairytale stars popstar Camila Cabello in the title role, alongside other big...
Movies
Variety

Venice-Bound ‘Land of Dreams’ From Silver Lion Winning Filmmakers Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari’s satirical, surrealistic film “Land of Dreams,” which opens the Horizons Extra section of the Venice Film Festival. The filmmakers won the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival for their first feature film, “Women Without Men.” “Land of Dreams” stars Sheila Vand, Matt Dillon, William Moseley and Isabella Rossellini. Beta Cinema has sales rights worldwide, except for the U.S., which is being handled by UTA. The screenplay is by the late Jean-Claude Carrière and Azari. Carrière, who died earlier this year, was Luis Buñuel’s screenwriting partner...
Movies

How to Watch Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' on Amazon Prime for Free

Streaming dreams do come true — at least when it comes to Cinderella. The latest installment of the beloved fairytale, which stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver, is finally dancing its way into theaters and on-demand this Labor Day weekend. And while you may think you’ve...
Movies

Cinderella Review: Amazon’s Adaptation Isn’t Afraid to Be Absurd

Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is the most ridiculous movie of 2021, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Entering this movie, with its cast of triple (or at least double) threats, it can be easy to let assumptions get the best of you. Cabello is an extremely talented singer, so you can assume there’s going to be some tunes. Billy Porter is fabulous, so you can assume he will continue to be so as this adaptation’s incarnation of the fairy godparent. Idina Menzel, who plays the tale’s stepmother, is a goddess amongst us all, so you can assume she will continue to wow the world over. Wrap that up in a classic tale of a parentless child who lives with her stepmother and stepsisters, and you’ve got a story that has been told before, with some singing on the side. Yet, somehow, in no small part because of the charismatic cast—and against every expectation—this movie works and stands apart from other versions of the classic fairy tale.
Movies
CinemaBlend

Cinderella Reviews Are Live, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Amazon Musical

A dream is a wish your heart makes, and if you were wishing for a new musical to obsess over, you’re in luck. We’re about to see a modern take on the traditional fairy tale Cinderella, and this upcoming film is appropriately titled Cinderella. The romantic musical comedy stars Camila Cabello in her acting debut as the titular princess, and also features Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. This fairy tale marks the first live-action adaptation remake since Disney’s Cinderella in 2015.
Movies
Tyla

Cinderella Reboot Launches On Amazon Prime

The reboot of Cinderella will launch on Amazon Prime this Friday (September 3), featuring Fifth Harmony singer Camilla Cabello, Frozen star Idina Menzel, and actor Billy Porter. The film will be available to stream all over the world on Prime Video, and is a movie musical with contemporary pop songs...
Movies
Variety

Amazon Studios Sets First Argentine Original Film: Ricardo Darin Starrer ‘Argentina, 1985,’ from Santiago Mitre (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Studios, La Unión de los Ríos, Kenya Films and Infinity Hill have teamed to produce Argentina’s first Amazon Original film, Santiago Mitre’s “Argentina, 1985,” which looks set to become a banner Argentine big fest title and release in 2022. Headlining arguably the foremost Argentine stars of their generations – Ricardo Darín (“The Secret in Their Eyes,” “Wild Tales”) and Peter Lanzani (“The Clan”) – the feature film has just started shooting in Argentina. It focuses on an extraordinary but real life event of which Argentineans can feel proud: the true story of how a public prosector, Julio Strassera, a young lawyer,...
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Late Late Show’ Banner Expands Into Foreign-Language Fare With Amazon’s ‘Boundless’ With ‘Money Heist,’ ‘Westworld’ Stars

U.K. film and TV production company Fulwell 73 (The Late Late Show With James Corden) is expanding into foreign-language fare, partnering with Spanish producer Elcano for Boundless, a Spanish-language feature film and three-part TV drama series, featuring Money Heist star Álvaro Morte and Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld). Boundless will tell “the epic story of the first circumnavigation of the world by explorers Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan, who set sail from Spain over 500 years ago,” according to a show description. The film and connected series will be directed by Simon West (Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), with Santoro starring...
TV & Videos

Amazon's "Cinderella" Is A Refreshing Take On A Classic

It’s such an immensely satisfying feeling to watch something you had assumed would be disastrous but instead turns out to be an absolute freakin’ delight. When Sony announced its remake of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello as the titular princess, back in 2019 (Amazon later bought the streaming rights), I was apprehensive. The promotional clips were bizarre. In one video, Cabello’s Cinderella lets out a high-pitched scream when she sees her new gown, designed by her fairy godmother, Fab G (Billy Porter). “Yaaass, future queen, yaaass,” Fab G says, matching the princess’s unbridled joy. It’s an awkward moment, but that’s because it’s devoid of context and works much better in the movie overall. And then there was this viral video of James Corden and other stars from the film literally stopping LA traffic to perform a dance number. While the promo might have felt a bit desperate and off-putting, the film, thankfully, delivers in virtually every way.

