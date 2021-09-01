'Cinderella' Producers Fulwell 73 Wrap First Spanish-Language Project, 'Boundless,' For Amazon

It’s such an immensely satisfying feeling to watch something you had assumed would be disastrous but instead turns out to be an absolute freakin’ delight. When Sony announced its remake of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello as the titular princess, back in 2019 (Amazon later bought the streaming rights), I was apprehensive. The promotional clips were bizarre. In one video, Cabello’s Cinderella lets out a high-pitched scream when she sees her new gown, designed by her fairy godmother, Fab G (Billy Porter). “Yaaass, future queen, yaaass,” Fab G says, matching the princess’s unbridled joy. It’s an awkward moment, but that’s because it’s devoid of context and works much better in the movie overall. And then there was this viral video of James Corden and other stars from the film literally stopping LA traffic to perform a dance number. While the promo might have felt a bit desperate and off-putting, the film, thankfully, delivers in virtually every way.
