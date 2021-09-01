Pentagon preparing for 50,000 Afghanistan refugees, getting support from humanitarian groups

India Afghanistan Refugees In Limbo Refugee and former Afghan policewoman Khatera Hashmi sits inside a rented accommodation in New Delhi, India on Aug. 13, 2021. When the Taliban shot policewoman Khatira Hashmi and gouged out her eyes, she knew Afghanistan was no longer safe. Along with her husband, she fled to India last year. She was shot multiple times on her way home from work last October in the capital of Ghazni province, south of Kabul. As she slumped over, one of the attackers grabbed her by the hair, pulled a knife and gouged out her eyes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (Altaf Qadri)

WASHINGTON — Everything from clothes, cultural foods to translators are just some of the basic needs that resettlement agencies provide for refugees.

But with 50,000 Afghanistan refugees expected and coming so quickly, these groups say one of the biggest challenges they face is housing.

One of those groups is the Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency in Charlotte and staff say they’re already trying to find refugees homes.

“We are making every effort that we can reach out to the community, asking for their help that more apartment complexes open up their arms to host these refugees once they arrive,” Thakur Mishra, Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency case manager.

Mishra said Afghan refugees who resettled in the Queen City over the years are also opening up their homes.

“It’s the right time to come together, to lend our supporting hand to make them feel more welcoming and give them whatever support that they need,” said Mishra.

U.S. State Department data shows there are 19 cities many Afghan refugees call home based on the cost of living, housing options, and jobs. Those cities include Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Pittsburgh.

HIAS, a Jewish refugee protection organization, is advocating for long-term resettlement support and services.

“It’s about getting their kids enrolled in school, it’s making sure they have medical checks, making sure all their paperwork is taken care of, all legal needs are met,” said Naomi Steinberg, HIAS Vice President of policy and advocacy. “We’re really focused on making sure there’s a whole-of-government response and that all the resources that are necessary are available so after their initial 30, 60, 90 days the support doesn’t just disappear.”

HIAS also sent staff to Fort Lee, Virginia to help with processing refugees there.

