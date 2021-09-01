Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Pentagon preparing for 50,000 Afghanistan refugees, getting support from humanitarian groups

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPkJE_0bjNfSXH00
India Afghanistan Refugees In Limbo Refugee and former Afghan policewoman Khatera Hashmi sits inside a rented accommodation in New Delhi, India on Aug. 13, 2021. When the Taliban shot policewoman Khatira Hashmi and gouged out her eyes, she knew Afghanistan was no longer safe. Along with her husband, she fled to India last year. She was shot multiple times on her way home from work last October in the capital of Ghazni province, south of Kabul. As she slumped over, one of the attackers grabbed her by the hair, pulled a knife and gouged out her eyes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (Altaf Qadri)

WASHINGTON — Everything from clothes, cultural foods to translators are just some of the basic needs that resettlement agencies provide for refugees.

But with 50,000 Afghanistan refugees expected and coming so quickly, these groups say one of the biggest challenges they face is housing.

One of those groups is the Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency in Charlotte and staff say they’re already trying to find refugees homes.

“We are making every effort that we can reach out to the community, asking for their help that more apartment complexes open up their arms to host these refugees once they arrive,” Thakur Mishra, Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency case manager.

Mishra said Afghan refugees who resettled in the Queen City over the years are also opening up their homes.

“It’s the right time to come together, to lend our supporting hand to make them feel more welcoming and give them whatever support that they need,” said Mishra.

U.S. State Department data shows there are 19 cities many Afghan refugees call home based on the cost of living, housing options, and jobs. Those cities include Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Pittsburgh.

HIAS, a Jewish refugee protection organization, is advocating for long-term resettlement support and services.

“It’s about getting their kids enrolled in school, it’s making sure they have medical checks, making sure all their paperwork is taken care of, all legal needs are met,” said Naomi Steinberg, HIAS Vice President of policy and advocacy. “We’re really focused on making sure there’s a whole-of-government response and that all the resources that are necessary are available so after their initial 30, 60, 90 days the support doesn’t just disappear.”

HIAS also sent staff to Fort Lee, Virginia to help with processing refugees there.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
63K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Help Refugees#Afghan Refugees#U S State Department#Jewish#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
HomelessGW Hatchet

How to support Afghan refugees in D.C.

The recent influx of Afghan refugees into the District has created a need for donations, volunteers and supplies, and you can help. In the wake of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Afghan refugees who hold Special Immigrant visas – visas issued to at-risk refugees – started arriving in the DMV region at the end of last month. Several local agencies are collecting funds, supplies and looking for volunteers to help resettle families to aid this new community.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan veteran ‘brought to tears’ by British support for refugees

A British veteran of the war in Afghanistan, who is leading a community effort to provide care packs for refugees, says he has been “brought to tears” by support for the campaign.Matt Simmons, 41 from Emsworth, Hampshire, started Ems4Afghans, a community-based organisation that provides a taskforce to support other agencies and Afghan refugees.Among their initiatives are shoeboxes containing essential goods such as deodorant and toothpaste. Packages for children include sweets and stationery.Since launching his campaign in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Mr Simmons, a mechanical technician at Eaton Aerospace, has received £1,000 in donations and help from...
Immigrationwisconsinrightnow.com

No Fort McCoy Afghan Refugees Had Special Immigration Visas: Congressman

“So, we’ve seen the debacle in Afghanistan. It appears the Biden administration is going to double down on it by bringing people who are unvetted into our country,” – U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany says that, of the approximately 2,000 evacuees from Afghanistan at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy...
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
AdvocacyPosted by
UPI News

U.N.: Taliban pledge safety, access for humanitarian relief

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- As a worsening humanitarian crisis looms over Afghanistan, the United Nations said the ruling Taliban have pledged aid workers free movement within the country to deliver food and medical goods to those in need. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a...
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

U.S. could admit more than 50,000 people from Afghanistan airlift

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security says the government expects to admit more than 50,000 people into the country from the Afghanistan airlift. Alejandro Mayorkas suggested Friday that figure could climb in what he called an unprecedented evacuation. Mayorkas told reporters during a news conference that the U.S. has brought more than 40,000 people into the country from Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul last month.
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Biden Admin Told Refugee Organizations to Prepare for Arrival of up to 50,000 Afghans Without Visas

The Biden administration told refugee organizations to prepare for the arrival of up to 50,000 Afghans without visas, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Nine State Department-contracted nonprofits that resettle refugees in the U.S. are trying to recruit more staff and volunteers to help process arriving Afghans, according to the WSJ. Some of the organizations said they haven’t been told how many refugees to expect or when they might arrive.
Militarycnycentral.com

Pentagon says US withdrawal from Afghanistan complete

WASHINGTON (SBG/AP) — The Pentagon announced that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was complete, bringing to an end the 20-year war. The last of the U.S. military planes departed Kabul Monday afternoon at 3:29 p.m. EST. The operations concluded ahead of President Joe Biden's final deadline of Tues. Aug. 31, to carry out the final airlifts and remove the last of the American military personnel.
U.S. PoliticsPeople

Interpreter Who Helped Rescue Biden in 2008 Pleads for Help Leaving Afghanistan: 'Don't Forget Me'

An Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Joe Biden during his time as a senator some 13 years ago is asking the now-president for help getting away from the new Taliban regime. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in an article published Tuesday, right after the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the man known as Mohammed spoke directly to the president: "Save me and my family. Don't forget me here."
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Herald

Editorial: A letter to refugees from Afghanistan

We hope you find it does so with open arms. For our part, our arms will open wide. Most others will, too. But let us apologize for any small minds you will encounter. Unfortunately, there will be some. You will find America is an imperfect place. But we seek always...

Comments / 0

Community Policy