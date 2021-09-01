Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Common To Star And Produce Indie ‘The Faith Of Long Beach’; ‘Snowfall’s Eric Amadio To Write And Direct

By Patrick Hipes
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PMNc_0bjNfOFb00

Common has been tapped to star in and will produce The Faith of Long Beach , and indie boxing drama to be written and directed by FX’s Snowfall co-creator and executive producer Eric Amadio . Adonis Tountas of Everlast Pictures , who put the project together, is also producing.

The pic centers on a soft-spoken street fighter who was raised in a group home in Long Beach, CA and is torn between his street-life past and a promising future when he attempts to follow his estranged father’s footsteps into the world of professional boxing. Common will play a washed-up trainer who takes the challenge of transforming the youngster into a legitimate boxer.

Common and Marie Cisco are producing via their Stardust Films, along with Tountas and Garrett Weaver.

“I’ve had this story idea for a few years and always envisioned Common playing an important role so I am extremely humbled and thrilled to be working with him on this,” said Tountas, whose Everlast Pictures launched last year. “After watching Snowfall and being a fan of Eric’s work, he’s exactly who I wanted to bring this powerful story to life.”

Said Common: “Marie and I are excited to be partnering with an inspiring artist like Adonis,” Common said. “We believe this project has a fresh point of view and with Eric on board to write and direct, it will be a raw and transformative story.”

Common, an Oscar winner for the Selma song “Glory,” most recently appeared on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever . He’s up next in the film Alice opposite Keke Palmer and Jonny Lee Miller, and his new album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 drops September 10. He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan.

Amadio’s FX drama series Snowfall , which chronicles the rise of crack cocaine in Los Angeles in the 1980s, returns for a fifth season in 2022. After Faith of Long Beach , he will helm the international crime thriller La Collezione . Amadio is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Selma, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Lee Miller
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Keke Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Faith#Fx#Everlast Pictures#Stardust Films#Adonis#Uta#Grandview#Icm Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Taryn Manning's Karen, BET Movie About a Racist White Woman, Sets Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

No, the following is not a parody. BET on Tuesday announced that Karen, a made-for-TV movie about a racist white woman named — you guessed it! — Karen, is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (at 10/9c). The film stars Orange Is the New Black vet Taryn Manning (aka Pennsatucky) as Karen, an entitled, bigoted Caucasian woman who “pulls out all the stops to rid her precious neighborhood of the peaceful African American couple (The Chi‘s Cory Hardrict and Star‘s Jasmine Burke) who just moved in next door,” according to the official logline. Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf), Lorenzo Cromwell (Wild ‘N Out) and V. Bozeman (Empire)...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Horror Anthology Series ‘Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Adds Cast & Writing/Directing Team

You might remember a while ago that Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water“) would be teaming with streaming giant Netflix for a horror anthology series formerly titled “10 After Midnight,” and would have a wave of hand-selected directors shooting various episodes including del Toro and Aussie director Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook“).
MoviesComicBook

George R.R. Martin Producing Night of the Cooters, Vincent D'Onofrio Directing and Starring

Game of Thrones fans have been waiting years for author George R.R. Martin to deliver the next novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series of books, with the wait seemingly about to get a little bit longer, as he's working with director and star Vincent D'Onofrio to produce the short film Night of the Cooters, based on the Howard Waldrop 1987 sci-fi novel of the same name. Martin announced the project earlier this week on his blog, noting that he thinks the project will ultimately run 20-30 minutes and will feature a blend of both live-action and animation.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Peacock to Develop Millennial Nun Drama From ‘Thing About Pam’ Creator Jessika Borsiczky (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock is developing a one-hour drama series about millennial nuns from “The Thing About Pam” creator Jessika Borsiczky, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is titled “Called” and is based on the Huffington Post article “Behold, The Millennial Nuns” by Eve Fairbanks. The series will follow three young women at a convent, each on their own path, and each carrying secrets that force them to confront temptation, scandal, and self-discovery as they struggle with whether the answers do in fact lie in the Divine or back in the world they’ve left behind. Borsiczky is writing the series and will also serve as an...
Combat SportsAwful Announcing

Common to play boxing trainer in upcoming film ‘The Faith of Long Beach’

Boxing movies are among the most frequently made sports films for a variety of reasons. Boxing is a sport with international appeal, unlike baseball or American football. It’s relatively inexpensive to portray on film, compared to stadiums full of fans, equipment to buy for actors, and more cameras needed to cover a lot of space.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘BMF’: Tyshon Freeman & Shondalia White Join Starz Series As Recurring

Tyshon Freeman (The Quad) and Shondalia White (Good Trouble) are set for key recurring roles in Starz’s drama series BMF (aka Black Mafia Family), from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power). BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s...
MoviesNewsTimes

Macro Promotes Veteran Producers Poppy Hanks and Greta Talia Fuentes

Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King announced promotions for film production and development executives Poppy Hanks and Greta Talia Fuentes. Both longtime Macro employees, Hanks has been elevated to executive vice president of film production and development, while Fuentes has been upped to VP at the multi-platform media company.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Voice Actor Will Produce Disney’s ‘Rocketeer’ Sequel

Disney’s Rocketeer sequel has found its producer, and it’s someone who has a great history with the Walt Disney Company. On August 30, Disney announced that David Oyelowo and his production company, Yoruba Saxon Productions, would be producing the film for Disney. There is also a rumor that Oyelowo will have a starring role in the film, which will be called The Return of the Rocketeer.
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer reflects on launching Faith American Brewing Company: 'It's no accident'

Kelsey Grammer, who spent much of his early years sitting on a barstool, has returned to his roots. The actor, recognized by many as either one of Sam Malone’s beloved patrons in "Cheers" or simply as radio psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in its spinoff "Frasier," stirred headlines in 2015 when he transformed a property in the Catskills area of upstate New York into Faith American Brewing Company. His goal was to generate economic activity for a place he spent his "most precious" days as a boy.
Public HealthPosted by
Distractify

‘Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Tragically Died of COVID-19 in 2020

It's always disheartening to see one of your favorite actors missing from a series you enjoy watching. It's especially tough when they're a beloved talent who managed to build a respectable body of work outside of that show. Carol Sutton of Queen Sugar, which airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network, is one such talent. Which is probably why so many fans of the show are wondering what happened to her.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Series 'Monarch'

In the series, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Deadline

Jessica Pimentel Joins ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is the New Black) is set as a lead opposite Aubrey Plaza, Ramón Rodríguez and Wanda De Jesús in Olga Dies Dreaming, Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez. The pilot for Olga Dies Dreaming, written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, tells the story of a Nuyorican brother (Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother (De Jesús) and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Pimentel will play Mabel Ortiz,...
MLBPosted by
E! News

See the Stars of Summer Catch, Then & Now

Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. Reflects on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" Imagine The Notebook but make it modern and substitute baseball for house-building. That seemed to be the pitch for 2001's Summer Catch, which starred the era's defining teen movie heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. and TV sweetheart Jessica Biel as a poor aspiring major league baseball player and the rich Cape Cod girl falling for each other over the course of one summer. Her dad doesn't want them together. You can guess what ends up happening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy