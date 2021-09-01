Common To Star And Produce Indie ‘The Faith Of Long Beach’; ‘Snowfall’s Eric Amadio To Write And Direct

Common has been tapped to star in and will produce The Faith of Long Beach , and indie boxing drama to be written and directed by FX’s Snowfall co-creator and executive producer Eric Amadio . Adonis Tountas of Everlast Pictures , who put the project together, is also producing.

The pic centers on a soft-spoken street fighter who was raised in a group home in Long Beach, CA and is torn between his street-life past and a promising future when he attempts to follow his estranged father’s footsteps into the world of professional boxing. Common will play a washed-up trainer who takes the challenge of transforming the youngster into a legitimate boxer.

Common and Marie Cisco are producing via their Stardust Films, along with Tountas and Garrett Weaver.

“I’ve had this story idea for a few years and always envisioned Common playing an important role so I am extremely humbled and thrilled to be working with him on this,” said Tountas, whose Everlast Pictures launched last year. “After watching Snowfall and being a fan of Eric’s work, he’s exactly who I wanted to bring this powerful story to life.”

Said Common: “Marie and I are excited to be partnering with an inspiring artist like Adonis,” Common said. “We believe this project has a fresh point of view and with Eric on board to write and direct, it will be a raw and transformative story.”

Common, an Oscar winner for the Selma song “Glory,” most recently appeared on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever . He’s up next in the film Alice opposite Keke Palmer and Jonny Lee Miller, and his new album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 drops September 10. He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan.

Amadio’s FX drama series Snowfall , which chronicles the rise of crack cocaine in Los Angeles in the 1980s, returns for a fifth season in 2022. After Faith of Long Beach , he will helm the international crime thriller La Collezione . Amadio is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren.