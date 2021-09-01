Who-Who-Who are the Hoosiers?

With all the turmoil in 2021, it certainly feels like 1968. For long-suffering IU football fans, that does not seem so bad. For the first time in 56 long, often dark, years, the Hoosiers football program has graced the Preseason Top 25, at No. 17, even. This is the reward for an almost unreal miracle of a season that left the Hoosier faithful both disappointed, yet hopeful. The overtime heart-stopper against the Nittany Lions, finally upending the Wolverines, torn ACLs, the Oaken Bucket’s cancellation, and the upset loss to Ole Miss are all distant memories.