Courage to Heal My Complex Childhood Trauma

Stigmas are like bullying, they come from a place of uncertainty. From my experience, when someone doesn’t understand something, they either question it or hate it. Like hate, stigmas are taught. No one wakes up one day and says, “Hey, I hate you!” There are always reasons behind it. When it comes to HIV, many people are afraid because they aren’t educated about HIV, how it’s contracted, and how it can be treated. With HIV, for some reason, some people still believe that standing next to a person and breathing the same air as someone living with HIV will automatically make them contract the virus. Similar beliefs also apply to mental illness.