Courage to Heal My Complex Childhood Trauma

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy parents’ psychiatric struggles, hospitalizations, and incarcerations filled my childhood with loss, poverty, and other hardships. Although I became a high-functioning adult, I easily cried during movies and songs about loss, felt homesick whenever I traveled, and often felt lonely despite being happily married. I was easily startled. I cried when thinking about death eventually separating me from my wife and daughter. I often had dreams of being alone, lost, and unable to find my way home. My last post describes how I recently uncovered my buried PTSD memories.

