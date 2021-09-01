Cancel
Health

San Luis Obispo Assisted Living Professionals Release 'The Importance of Getting Ahead of a Crisis'

Times Union
 6 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Recognizing when a parent or other senior relative is starting to need more help than usual is one of the first steps for avoiding a health or life threatening crisis. Elder Placement Professionals, a nationwide assisted living service based in San Luis Obispo, CA recently released the report, “The Importance of Getting Ahead of a Crisis” to help seniors and family members plan for important lifestyle changes.

