Placentia, CA

IVRO'S Mission To Help Make Non-Animal Testing Famous Now Searches For Strategic Partners

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

PLACENTIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / InVitro International (OTC PINK:IVRO) announced today that it has taken a first step in its search for strategic partners. IVRO entered into Letter of Intent (LOI) discussions where, although nothing certain can be forecasted, the Company believes results could be instrumental in furthering IVRO's primary mission to 'Help Make Non-Animal Testing Famous'. This announcement comes on the heels of an outstanding 3rd Quarter (June 30) FY 2021, where sales rebounded 51% over 2nd Quarter, and cash on hand grew to $1.3M.

