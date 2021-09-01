Cancel
Pet Services

Caduceus Announces $5 Million Distribution Agreement with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

 6 days ago

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies.

Business

Tuxis Corporation Announces its Application to Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and Intention to Qualify for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Tuxis Corporation (OTC PINK:TUXS) ('Tuxis' or the 'Company') today announced that it has submitted an application to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure and News Service and intends to qualify its common stock for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier in connection with, among other things, maintaining eligibility for public quotations in the OTC market pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11.
Medical & Biotech

XPhyto Reports Successful Market Launch and Growing Demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test COVID-ID Lab

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FSE:4XT) ('XPhyto' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful market launch of its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test COVID-ID Lab. The pilot project at the test centers in Berlin has successfully optimized the operational procedures and protocols for the rapid, efficient and reliable use of COVID-ID Lab. This technical and operational knowledge is a critical component of the product launch process and to securing sales with existing and prospective customers.
Retail

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds

All Seeds from Initial Harvest Are Already Sold: Next Crop Due End Of September. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced it has sold-out its initial harvest for its OG Kush genetic seed crop.
Business
MarketWatch

Kellogg announces reorganization of its North America supply chain, expects to book pretax charges of $45 million

Kellogg Co. said Friday it is planning to reorganize its North American supply chain with the aim of driving increased productivity. The cereal company said it expects the project to be substantially completed by early 2024 and that no facilities will be closed. Instead, the company will shift production of certain products to optimal lines across its network. Kellogg is expecting to book pretax charges of about $45 million on the project, with cash costs expected to total about $25 million. Employee-related costs are expected to come to about $4 million, including severance and other termination benefits. It did not offer details on how many employees may be affected. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 2% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.8%.
Business
Rental

Herc Holdings Acquires Entertainment Equipment Rental Business

Herc Holdings Inc., a North American equipment rental supplier operating as Herc Rentals, has acquired Dwight Crane Ltd. and its U.S. affiliate, LRX LLC. Dwight Crane is an entertainment equipment rental business based in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, that also has operations in Los Angeles. Dwight Crane is a full-service provider...
Business
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Completes $90M Purchase Of Cultivate, Maximizing Massachusetts Footprint

Approximately 42,000 square feet of active flowering canopy, bringing combined canopy in-state to approximately 64,000 square feet. The transaction also includes space available to further expand cultivation capacity. Three operational dispensaries located in Leicester, Framingham and Worcester, bringing combined retail storefronts in-state to four. Concurrent with closing, the company’s Fall...
Business

White Cap Expands in Northeast, Acquires Tri-Supply & Equipment

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings has closed on the agreement to acquire Tri-Supply & Equipment. Based in New Castle, Del. with two other locations in Salisbury, Md. and Dover, Del., Tri-Supply & Equipment will join White Cap in the Northeast Region in serving its local customers with exceptional customer service.
Industry

Consumer Brands Association unveils contactless delivery standard

The US Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has released an operational standard that will enable shippers, carriers, logistics companies and retailers to implement contactless pickup and delivery workflows across their supply chains. The interoperable software-agnostic standard lays out a set of data requirements for monitoring, recording and transmitting information about “core...
Industry

Warehouse Equipment Trends of The Future

Warehouse managers often think that throwing equipment into the warehouse to automate a process will take care of all their problems of late fulfillment times, out-of-stocks and labor shortages. But, operations are getting more complex, and labor is becoming more and more of a challenge to find. Throw the continuing pandemic into the mix, and you have a recipe for disaster.
Berwyn, PA
MyChesCo

Virpax Announces MMS019 Manufacturing and Supply Agreement

BERWYN, PA — Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) announced that it recently entered into a commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with Seqens, an integrated global leader in pharmaceutical solutions with 24 manufacturing sites worldwide and seven research and development facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. The agreement with Seqens provides...
Business

Kaleyra Announces Warrant Repurchase Agreement

Kaleyra, Inc., a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that, as of August 24, 2021, the Company had entered into warrant repurchase agreements with a group of institutional investors.
Industry

Could warehouse automation increase truck capacity by 30%?

Fast-growing warehouse robotics firm Geek+ is adding another weapon to its portfolio of automation solutions designed to improve warehouse efficiencies, lower costs and increase throughput speed. The Smart Mixed Case palletizing solution, co-developed with warehouse management tools provider WSR Solutions, combines Geek+’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and WSR’s intelligent palletizing...
Charities

List of United Way food and supply distribution Parish by Parish

The United Way of Southeast Louisiana will host regional relief pop-ups to provide food, supplies, and FEMA disaster application support to families affected by Hurricane Ida. Meals will be provided in partnership with locally-owned restaurants. Below is a list of dates and locations where residents can find food, supplies, and...
Industry

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market

The report “Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, By Type (Steel Rims and Composite Rims), By Application (Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Distributed Energy Generation, Data Centers, and Others (Transportation, Spacecraft, and Military)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global flywheel energy storage market is projected to grow from US$ 343.2 Million in 2020 to US$ 660.7 Million by 2029. Increasing automobile sector and use of flywheel energy storage system application over conventional energy source is a factor propelling growth of the global flywheel energy storage system market. In addition, government initiatives to promote advanced energy storage is boosting growth of the global flywheel energy storage market over forecast period. Increasing applications of flywheel energy storage system in cloud-base data centers and exploding electrical vehicle sector are expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global flywheel energy storage market.

