Colorado AG to announce finding of Grand Jury investigation in Elijah McClain case

More than two years after Elijah McClain's death following a confrontation with Aurora Police officers, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will announce the result of the statewide grand jury investigation into his death.

A grand jury has the power to compel witness testimony and obtain documents that could be otherwise sealed. At the end of the investigation, it could have the power to recommend charges.

Weiser is set to speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

> DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE

> DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE

On Aug. 24, 2019, Aurora Police Department (APD) officers contacted McClain while he was walking home from a convenience store where he'd gone to pick up a drink.

The officers threw him to the ground and put him into a carotid hold, while paramedics administered 500 mg of ketamine to sedate him.

Three days later, on Aug. 27, he died at a hospital of undetermined causes, according to the Adams County Coroner's Office.

RELATED: Colorado attorney general opens grand jury investigation into Elijah McClain’s death

The 23-year-old's death has since made international news as Black Lives Matter protesters across the United States have called for justice for McClain. The now-former 17th Judicial District Attorney declined to charge any of the officers involved in the altercation.

The City of Aurora has since banned the use of ketamine until the investigation into McClain's death is complete.

The AG investigation was one of several looking into the circumstances surrounding McClain's death. Earlier this year, an independent panel released a report after its own investigation.

The panel concluded that "the post-event investigation was flawed and failed to meaningfully develop a fulsome record," according to the report.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.