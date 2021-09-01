Cancel
NFL

Watch the Trailer for The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Documentary ‘The Show’

By Joe Price
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime’s documentary on the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance arrives later this month, and now we’ve gotten our first proper look at it with a new trailer. The brief clip shows just how much planning went into the show, from the legions of dancers to the difficulties of producing such a large-scale production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

