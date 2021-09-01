Watch the Trailer for The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Documentary ‘The Show’

"I don't want dancers that love to dance, I want dancers that need to dance." Kino Lorber + Zeitgeist Films have debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary film called In Balanchine's Classroom, from filmmaker Connie Hochman, a former ballet dancer. This is arriving in select US theaters in September for anyone interested in learning more about this iconic choreographer. In Balanchine's Classroom takes us back to the glory years of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius. Hochman's journey to make this film has been a goal throughout her life after an illustrious career as a dancer: "Decades later, Connie's childhood memories of Balanchine, combined with a desire to understand more, led her on a mission to solve a mystery. What exactly happened 'in Balanchine's classroom', where he developed the dancers and the dancing to serve his choreographic vision?" Another captivating dance documentary to watch in this growing subgenre. Dive in.