Remembrance of the Life of Tony Markellis. Please join with friends and family as we celebrate the life of Tony Markellis on Monday, September 13, at a new time and location: 4 p.m. at the Double E Performance Center, located at the Essex Experience Campus at 21 Essex Way, in the same building as Essex Cinemas. Doors will open at 3 p.m., so please come early and enjoy a cocktail as you take your seats. You must present proof of being fully vaccinated as of September 1 to attend this event in person, and everyone will be required to wear masks. Alternatively, please join us via livestream: vimeo.com/event/1245646.