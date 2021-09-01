Cancel
Vermont State

My Husband Loves Vermont, but I Hate It Here

By Paradise Popped (female, 41)
 6 days ago
My husband is the love of my life. If it were just me and him in a bubble, it would be perfect. Reality, however, has burst that bubble. We recently moved to Vermont from another state because my husband hated it there. Vermont is paradise to him, while I think it is hell on Earth (sorry, Vermonters). I have been trying my best to adjust, but I'm on antidepressants and seeing a shrink due to the anxiety of being here. My husband is aware, but he just hopes that, poof, one day I will love it here. I'm certain that will never happen. What should I do?

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

sevendaysvt

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a sleuth of black bears. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32. If we got sucked in and read past that page, we'll tell you why.
