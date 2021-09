Seeing the name Nelly affiliated with country music might be shocking to some, but the rapper has long been a fan of the genre. While longtime fans of the St. Louis rapper probably recall his country influence as far back as his debut studio album Country Grammar, he's taking it one step farther with his upcoming album Heartland, which includes a much heavier country music influence as well as collaborations with current country singers. He's also going to be the first hip-hop artist to ever headline CMT Crossroads on an upcoming episode -- with some help from his country pals, of course.