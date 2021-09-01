Robotic commercial laundry service company expanding to San Marcos

A robotics-based commercial laundry service company has chosen San Marcos as the site for its latest expansion.

Cooperative Laundry 's initial $20 million capital investment will create more than 100 jobs. The company said it will offer good wages and health care benefits will be available immediately for employees at the facility, with families eligible after 30 days.

The company's facility will be located at 1225 Fortuna Road in the Whisper development, next to a new 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon SAT-6 facility. It is expected to be open and operational by spring 2022.

Cooperative Laundry said the strength of Texas' leisure and hospitality industry was one reason it decided to expand in Central Texas. The company also cited San Marcos' proximity to both Austin and San Antonio as a reason for choosing the city as its newest expansion site.

“We are thrilled to be expanding and we could not have selected a better place than San Marcos, Texas,” said Chad Stockton, vice president at Cooperative Laundry. “By providing the most technologically advanced hospitality-based commercial laundry in the Western Hemisphere, our hallmark is serving exceptional quality to our customers."

Last week, the San Marcos City Council and Hays County Commissioners Court approved performance-based economic development agreements with Cooperative Laundry. Over the course of 10 years, the agreement is expected to generate $1.3 million in property tax revenue to the City and $890,000 in property tax revenue to the County.

"As a hub for hospitality, tourism and innovative companies, we gladly welcome Cooperative Laundry to San Marcos,” San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said. "With a well-equipped workforce and strong community support, we look forward to being a long-term partner with this company."

"We are honored that Cooperative Laundry chose the fastest-growing county in Texas for their first-ever expansion," Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said. "We are thrilled with the job opportunities that will soon become available to members of our community."

Cooperative Laundry was first established three years ago in New Jersey. It uses automated technology that cleans laundry at an industrial scale for major hotel brands and also irons, folds, counts and labels items. Cooperative Laundry estimates that up to 85% of its laundering processes are done through automation.

WATCH: Construction underway on $25M San Marcos cannabis facility

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: