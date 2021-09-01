Newborns Are Easy

My daughter is 21 and living on her own, and my son just started kindergarten. Recently, we were all in the car together, and she witnessed a reaction to my son’s behavior. Later, she asked if we could talk about it. She had concerns. As she talked, I grew defensive and even told her that she didn’t get to have input on how I parent her brother. She cried. I took a deep breath. Then, I told her how glad I was that she loves her brother so much she’d talk to me if she thought something was awry. Apparently, this particular incident had brought up memories for her of how I’d handled certain things poorly in her childhood. I listened. I cried.