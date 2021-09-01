Cancel
Newborns Are Easy

By Caitland
knoxvillemoms.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI long for the days of rocking a sweet, milk drunk babe and watching the clock tick away the minutes of sleep I could be getting. I miss the sheer exhaustion of those nights, holding tiny fingers in mine, knowing good and well I will be borderline comatose at work the next day. But even in the thick of sleep deprivation, there was a pure cadence to the newborn life. Bottle feeding, swaddling, nap, rousing with coos and giggles, tummy time and tears, soothing, cradling, rocking, another bottle, another nap, and on and on it goes. Aside from the exhaustion, it was rhythmic, simplistic and beautiful.

