The Norwegian government is backing a project led by Equinor designed to lay the groundwork for the development of offshore wind on the Norwegian continental shelf. Iselin Nybø, the norwegian trade and industry minister, announced that the Ocean Grid project will receive NOK 82.7 million (€8.1 million) of financial support through the Green Platform, a sustainable investment mechanism launched by the government in May 2020 as part of economic stimulus measures implemented in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.