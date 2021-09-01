Now Playing in Theaters: September 1-7
ON BROADWAY: Director Oren Jacoby explores behind the scenes of the Broadway theater world with an all-star cast in this 2019 documentary. (82 min, NR. Savoy) SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: A martial arts master (Simu Liu) living in San Francisco must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung also star. Destin Daniel Cretton directed. (132 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Marquis, Star, Welden)www.sevendaysvt.com
