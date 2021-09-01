Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Now Playing in Theaters: September 1-7

By Margot Harrison
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ON BROADWAY: Director Oren Jacoby explores behind the scenes of the Broadway theater world with an all-star cast in this 2019 documentary. (82 min, NR. Savoy) SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: A martial arts master (Simu Liu) living in San Francisco must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung also star. Destin Daniel Cretton directed. (132 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Marquis, Star, Welden)

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
James Gunn
Person
Cal Brunker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Drive In Theater#Broadway Theater#Harlem Cultural Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Broadway#Shang Chi#Fairlee#Star#Ailey#Candyman#Mexican#Big Picture#Casino Royale#R#Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MoviesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Netflix Has 41 More Movies Coming Before the End of 2021 – Here Are All of Them

Near the start of 2021, Netflix boldly promised they would have a new original movie every single week of the year in 2021. According to my advanced mathematical calculations, that would have been 52 movies in all of 2021. As we prepare to enter September, the company has just unveiled its full film lineup for the final third of the year, and it includes 41 titles — less than a dozen shy of the 52 they promised for all of 2021 squeezed into four months. That’s a lot.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV & VideosComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
MoviesDecider

Fall Streaming Movie Preview 2021: 27 Movies You Can’t Miss

The changing of the seasons from summer to autumn brings with it pumpkin spice lattés, adorable layered outfits, gorgeous multicolor leaves, and, of course, a buttload of excellent movies all vying for a chance at Oscar season. Despite the fact that 2021 has looked a little different for the movies...
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max

Probably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

This year has already brought some pretty stellar additions to the world of superhero movies, with DC's The Suicide Squad ranking high among them. The blockbuster film was first released both in theaters on August 6th, with it also being made available on HBO Max for the first 31 days of its release. Unfortunately, that limited time has officially come to an end, as The Suicide Squad is expected to initially leave HBO Max on the evening of Sunday, September 5th. This means that subscribers who pay for the streamer's $14.99/month ad-free plan have until then to watch (or rewatch) James Gunn's DC epic.
Davenport, IArcreader.com

Now Playing: Friday, August 27, through Thursday, September 2

Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Black Widow (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - In its Marvel-y way, this is about as intimate as globe-trotting comic-book blockbusters get, and when our attention is solely on Natasha and her three makeshift family members, also about as satisfying as these things get. IMDb listing.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'The Night House': Is It Streaming or in Theaters?

Copious amounts of scary movie makers are recruited by the largest media corporations in Hollywood to carry the torch for their money-making franchises. Their success should be celebrated because it’s a validation of the effective — and profitable — essence of their effort and production. Many of the new-wave auteurs responsible for the found-footage anthology leviathan V/H/S are finally receiving their opportunity for advancements, like Adam Wingard with Godzilla vs Kong or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet bringing Scream back to screens in 2022, but writer/director/producer David Bruckner continues developing chilling, inventive, dramatic, and original horror movies. David Bruckner contributed the first segment on V/H/S, as well as a segment on the awesome cinematic anthology picture Southbound before he developed the psychological horror/monster movie hybrid The Ritual for Netflix in 2017. He’s back with a new trippy ghost story that debuted to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2020 called The Night House.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

The 43 best original films to watch on Netflix, ranked

Having established itself as a power-house of binge TV, Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies. But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?. To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s a...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Netflix Dates Fall Movies: A Whopping 42 Movies Coming At You

Netflix has dated its fall schedule of film releases, narrative and documentary. The service that promised a new movie each week has a whopping 43 films coming in the final four months of 2021. That is twice the volume of releases most film studios would dream of releasing in a busy calendar year. Can a studio generate that many movies and have most of them be any good? It will be a test of Netflix’s high volume plan, niche and targeted fare sprinkled with big star vehicles including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Jonathan...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Haunting of Hill House star joins new Pet Sematary movie

The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas will join the cast of Paramount Players' follow-up adaptation of 2019's Pet Sematary, based on author Stephen King's best selling novel. Samantha Mathis (Grey's Anatomy) is also joining the cast alongside previously announced Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella...
MoviesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

(R for some violence/disturbing images, and language including some sexual references; 1:48) A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets. Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing. PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE. (G; 1:28) Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop...
MoviesTechRadar

New movies 2021: what to watch in theaters this year – and which films are streaming

Let’s not beat around the bush – 2020 was a disaster for theaters. As Covid-19-induced lockdowns led to unprecedented closures of theaters around the world, movie studios pulled movie after movie from their release schedules. Even the few movies that did make it to the screen – Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 – struggled to get anywhere near the box office takings they’d have made in any other year.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

The Films to Watch as the Fall Festivals Kick Off Another Weird Oscar Season

For the second consecutive year, the fall film festivals will begin under the shadow of COVID. And that means that just as in 2020, the 2021 awards season will get an uncertain launch from the Venice Film Festival, which begins on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 11; the Telluride Film Festival, which kicks off its four-day run two days after Venice; and the Toronto International Film Festival, which launches the following week, on Thursday, Sept. 9 and runs through Sept. 18.
Movies/Film

‘Wild Indian’ Trailer: One of the Year’s Best Movies Arrives in September

Wild Indian is one of the best films of the year, and you’re going to get to see it soon. Next month, in fact. This drama stars Michael Greyeyes as a self-loathing Anishinaabe man with a dark secret from his past. And, like most past dark secrets, it’s about to catch up to him. Wild Indian is dark, harrowing, and full of incredible performances – and I urge you to seek it out. But first, watch the trailer below.
TV & Videossolzyatthemovies.com

HBO Max: Coming and Leaving in September 2021

HBO Max announced the list of films, series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service during September 2021. Before I get to next month’s listings, Reminiscence arrives Friday on HBO Max in addition to playing in theaters. From Warner Bros. Pictures comes director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy