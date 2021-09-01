The Young Love Scene, 'Holy Punch'

In Their Words: “My buddy Zach Bryson and I were sitting around sharing our new tunes and talking songwriting, when I brought up a song I was struggling to write. Somewhere in my processing of the song’s concept I said, ‘but it’s too late to write a love song.’ Zach picked that phrase out of our dialogue and I took it from there — with that line in mind, the song wrote itself. In hindsight, I realize how important ‘Too Late to Write a Love Song’ was to snapping me outta heartbreak purgatory. That’s the magic of music, whether you’re a listener or a writer. Songs can transport you to the other side of whatever it is you’re working through. They never cease to.” — Riddy Arman.