The Breadth and Variety of Such Marketing Points Becomes the Focus of the Firm’s Roadmap. Joy Spreader recently announced its interim results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, during which the firm achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million), an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the prior year. The growth was directly driven by the efforts made by Joy Spreader to increase the number of covered marketing points of short-form videos as well as to raise the average gross merchandise value (GMV) of products and services sold via this method.