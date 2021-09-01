Jericho Couple's Record-Tall Sunflower Wins Blue Ribbon at the Fair
John and Kerry Young knew this year's sunflower was a winner. For decades, they've been growing giant sunflowers, along with giant tomatoes, pumpkins and more, on their modest half-acre property in Jericho. The couple holds the Vermont state record for largest tomato (6.44 pounds) and cabbage (23 pounds), as well as longest gourd (135.75 inches), according to the Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. At the Champlain Valley Fair in 2007, they claimed the title of the state's tallest sunflower with a 16-foot-8-incher.www.sevendaysvt.com
