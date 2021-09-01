Google Cloud and C3 AI Create Industry-First Alliance to Accelerate Enterprise AI
Google Cloud and C3 AI partner to provide industry solutions that will address real-world challenges in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain, and telecommunications. C3 AI and Google Cloud today announced a new, first-of-its-kind partnership to help organizations across multiple industries accelerate their application of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Under...martechseries.com
Comments / 0