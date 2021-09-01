Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art review: James Rauchman, River Arts

By Pamela Polston
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ancients invented portraiture, but it wasn't until the Middle Ages, apparently, that anyone thought to paint, draw or etch their own image. That's because "it was an age preoccupied with personal salvation and self-scrutiny," according to James Hall, author of The Self-Portrait: A Cultural History. We can draw a straight line to the photographic selfie of the current era, in which we are preoccupied with self-documentation and "likes."

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Bacon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Studio#Art Education#River Arts#The Self Portrait#Goddard College#Mfa#British#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Cuba
Related
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Artistic Anthology

ITHACA, NY -- Members’ group exhibitions have long anchored the show calendar at Ithaca’s Ink Shop Printmaking Center. Over the years, I have reviewed many of these. The mixture of the familiar and the new that they embody continues to reassure us of the vitality of local art — a particular pleasure now given the uncertainties of the past few seasons.
Visual ArtWashington Post

In the galleries: Black women artists collaborate on innovative book project

Like many people who stayed home during a large chunk of 2020, the contributors to Pyramid Atlantic’s show turned to books. Not reading them, though — making them. “Nine Artists | Nine Months | Nine Perspectives: Birth of 2020 Visions” presents handmade tomes in a range of modes, all the work of what the venue’s statement calls mature Black women artists. Seven are local; two live in New York.
Shelburne, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Art Review: “New England Now: People,” Shelburne Museum

The pandemic forced the Shelburne Museum to close last fall, but it reopened in June with an appropriately celebratory exhibition. "New England Now: People" features positive representations of all sorts of humans. Ten artists created these mostly large-scale works in a variety of mediums. In a series of black-and-white photographs,...
Damariscotta, MEboothbayregister.com

River Arts call to artists for ‘Artist’s Choice’

River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit original work for the juried show “Artist’s Choice.” Deadline for dropping off work is Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. Artists may choose works that best represent their own styles and interests for this “Artist’s Choice” juried exhibition. “Artist’s Choice” runs from Sept. 14 – Oct. 16.
Damariscotta, MEboothbayregister.com

Renuka O’Connell solo show at River Arts

River Arts in Damariscotta is hosting a solo show of Brunswick artist Renuka O’Connell’s work in the River Room. The show runs from Aug. 26 – Sept. 15. O’Connell’s work in paint, assembly, and embroidery has focused on our country’s racially biased systems that have specifically impacted black Americans as well as asylum seekers who arrive at our borders.
Fall River, MABoston Globe

Street portraits ground new exhibit at Fall River Museum of Contemporary Art

FALL RIVER — In the early 2000s, street photographer Richard Renaldi would stop in Fall River on his way from New York to Provincetown to take portraits. He published a monograph, “Fall River Boys,” in 2009. Those large-format photographs anchor the unruly “Group Exhibition #2” at the Fall River Museum of Contemporary Art — the small institution that opened last year with “Group Exhibition #1” in a mill building, bringing contemporary art to this old factory town.
Museumsseehafernews.com

Art Forward: Artistic Influences of Three Works from the 2022 Members and County Exhibit at the Rahr-West Art Museum

The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Assistant Director/Curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum for the Art Forward Series. Art, like everything else in life, is not produced in a vacuum. All artists are influenced by other artists, styles, and the world around them. Local artists participating in this year’s Members and County Exhibition at the Rahr-West Art Museum are notably wide-ranging in methods and inspiration. Looking around the 144 works in the gallery, visitors will see the influence of many artists. I experienced one of the joys of being a curator as I hung this exhibition in seeing the connections between local pieces and works from the Rahr-West’s collection. I checked in with the artists to find out more about how the convergences aligned with artists they identify as influences.
Visual Artthelaurelofasheville.com

Artist and Blooms: Bill Abel’s Color-full Journeys

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will highlight watercolor artist Bill Abel in Color-full Journeys, the September installment of Artist and Blooms. His work will be complemented by poetry by Diane Ballard and a floral arrangement by Simone Wood of Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary. The show will run through Sunday, September 26.
Toledo, ORNewport News-Times

Marion Moir exhibition at Yaquina River Museum of Art

Marion Moir is an artist who strives for adventure in her creations. A lifelong painter and student of the arts, she is known for her iconic watercolor works of flowers, landscapes, puffins, sea life and maritime scenes. Many of her paintings are done en plein air, or “in the open air” outside and on location.
Visual Artsedona.biz

Join Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s Serenade to Summer

(August 27, 2021) – Summer has been full of surprises and beautiful moments at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. In May, the gallery revealed the dos and don’ts of placing art in the great outdoors. (Recap: You can do it!) Laughter ensued in June when the gallery’s artists answered one simple question: What would people be surprised to learn about you? (Did you correctly guess which artist has danced with Elizabeth Taylor not once but twice? It’s jeweler Liam Herbert!) July paid homage to the creative spirit of the artist, while in August, the gallery’s landscape painters shared their inspiration (lighting, place and wildlife all ranked high).
Pulaski, NYiheartoswego.com

Winners Announced For “Hooked on the Salmon River” Juried Art Show

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 annual Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed exhibition. The show which features work inspired or themed by the Salmon River has 71 selected entries in a variety of genres. Awards were announced during a Facebook Live award ceremony on Friday evening, August 27th, in an effort to keep the gathering in the small gallery to a safe number.. The video is still available on their Facebook page for those interested in viewing,
Visual Arttheweektoday.com

Marion artists to be featured in MAC exhibit

MARION — A new exhibit featuring pastels, watercolors, and oils by Marion residents Sarah Brown and Judy Carver is coming to the Marion Art Center. Brown has been painting the landscape and seascape of the South Coast and Cape for years, first in watercolor and then pastel. Brown was so excited by the luscious colors and textures of the medium that all her work is now in pastel. She loves painting the sea, streams, and bogs. Brown teaches pastel classes at her home studio on Cove Street in Marion.
Salina, KSksal.com

Arts, Artist Abound at Smoky Hill River Festival

Performers and artists from all corners of America are in Salina this Labor Day weekend to share their talents and treasures at the 45th annual Smoky Hill River Festival. Jarabe Mexicano, a Mexican/folk rock band from San Diego got the party rolling early on Friday with a lively set on Stage II. The high energy blend of Tex-Mex and reggae can be found on the Eric Stein Stage Saturday at 1pm and again on Stage II at 7pm.
Visual ArtBeaumont Enterprise

'Make a Painting Bleed' with Niki de Saint Phalle at the Menil Collection

The Menil Collection will bring the work of one of modern art’s most consistently provocative figures to Houston when it debuts “Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s” on Sept. 10. Highlighting her “shooting paintings” – artworks upon which she trained a .22 caliber firearm – and enormous “Nana” sculptures,...
Visual Artcolumbusunderground.com

Art Review: Side Effects – Paintings by Patrick McDonnell 2016-2021

Patrick McDonnell has long since established himself as one of the top cartoonists and illustrators working today. In addition to his award-winning comic strip Mutts, McDonnell’s illustrations have been featured in The New York Times, Parents Magazine, and Time magazine. He has authored and published numerous children’s books (securing a Caldecott Honor award in 2012 for Me…Jane), won a number of National Cartoonists Society Awards, and often been put forward as the heir apparent to Charles Schulz.
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

Fall Arts Preview: Art

Among recent shifts in the Richmond arts community is the move of Artspace from apartment-building-bristling Manchester to the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. The inaugural exhibition for the new space is scheduled to open on Fourth Friday, Oct. 22. Artist Dana Frostick, an Artspace member for more than 20 years, chaired...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Art Hop: Local Artists Show and Sell Their Work on the Web

The South End Art Hop is by definition about looking at art, so its dozens of open studios have always been a quintessential aspect of the event. They appeal to attendees strolling through them and artists eager to show — and sell — their work. When COVID-19 put the kibosh on IRL gatherings last year, Christy Mitchell wasted no time getting the artwork online instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy