MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair’s oldest food concession is dialing back its menu in a big way this year. Hamline Church Dining Hall, which is in its 124th year at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, announced Monday that it will only serve ice cream via window service, and its dining room will be closed “out of an abundance of caution.” (credit: CBS) Teresa Renneke is on the committee that helped make the decision. “It is a very big bummer,” Renneke said. “We went back and forth. We really had a hard time. It was really tough. Most of our base is volunteers and...