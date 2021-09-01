City of Burlington Final Public Hearing Notice for the Daytime Warming Center
The City of Burlington received $160,500 from the State of Vermont for a grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 149 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401 on September 15th, at 5:00pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The VCDP Funds received have been used to operate a Daytime Warming Center in Downtown Burlington from January to April 2021.www.sevendaysvt.com
