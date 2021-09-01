Cancel
Voice AI Company Skit Secures $23 Mn In Series B Round From WestBridge Capital

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Voice artificial intelligence (AI) company Skit formerly known as Vernacular.ai, on Wednesday, announced that it has secured $23 million as part of its Series B funding, to fuel the next level of growth and product evolution. The investment was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Kalaari Capital and Exfinity Ventures, Angelist syndicate led by Aaryaman Vir Shah from Prophetic Ventures, and LetsVenture syndicate led by Sense AI.

