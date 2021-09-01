Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
102K+
Followers
46K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#The Supreme Court#Republican#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Women’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Florida StatePalm Beach Interactive

Texas-like abortion law would harm Florida freedoms

It’s been forty-eight years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision established that abortion is a constitutional right. However, for many Americans, especially low income, black and brown people, and those who live in states with political leaders who use reproductive rights for their own political gain, that is not the reality. They may have a right to access abortion but because of systemic racism in our healthcare system, a lack of funds and regulations that disproportionately impact them, many cannot access abortion despite their constitutional right to do so.
Texas Statelanthorn.com

Texas abortion bill stirs unrest on campus

This past Thursday Sept. 2, a pro-life group organized a protest in GVSU’s Allendale Campus’ designated free speech space in front of the Cook Carillon Tower. There was an older man standing holding a huge cross with posters on either side of him, one with images of bloody fetuses that said “Abortion is Murder,” and another with an assortment of bible verses on it.
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

The Supreme Court heads toward reversing abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority tossed a legal bomb into the abortion debate late Wednesday night. By a vote of 5-to-4, the court’s most conservative members upheld, for now, a Texas law that, in effect, bans abortions after about six weeks. But almost as important as the result was how the court reached its decision — without full briefing and arguments before any court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy