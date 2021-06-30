Cancel
Essex, VT

TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING September 23, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC - Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. Possible Discussion & Election of Officers. 3. Consent Agenda:. - BOUNDARY LINE...

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

