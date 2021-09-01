Cancel
Readers respond: Raise premiums for the unvaccinated

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Delta Air Lines recently announced it will increase health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees by $200 a month. “The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $40,000 per person,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “In recent weeks, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated.”

