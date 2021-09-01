Genesys and Be My Eyes Partner to Create Accessible Experiences
New integration and investment expands access to customer service for the global visually impaired community. Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced it is the first and only customer experience vendor to provide accessible experiences through Be My Eyes — the mobile app and largest global community for the visually impaired. Together, the companies are giving visually impaired people brand new tools to more easily navigate customer service.martechseries.com
