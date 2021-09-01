Cancel
Genesys and Be My Eyes Partner to Create Accessible Experiences

Cover picture for the articleNew integration and investment expands access to customer service for the global visually impaired community. Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced it is the first and only customer experience vendor to provide accessible experiences through Be My Eyes — the mobile app and largest global community for the visually impaired. Together, the companies are giving visually impaired people brand new tools to more easily navigate customer service.

