All smiles: Richardson woman’s quest to spread cheer starts a parade of happy yard signs

One morning in April, Chelsea Davenport of Richardson dropped her kids off at school. And, as she had been doing ever since her dad — “Poppy” to his family — died a week or so earlier, she began sobbing in her car. She pulled over in front of the friend’s house where she was headed, crying even harder when she heard “Love Without End, Amen” on the radio, a George Strait song that she and Poppy had always loved.