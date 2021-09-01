Doobie Brothers postpone Thursday stop at DTE due to COVID
A day after Kiss postponed its Wednesday concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre due to COVID-19 concerns, now it's the Doobie Brothers' turn. The classic rockers have shelved their Thursday stop at DTE after a member of the band's touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19, promoters announced Wednesday. It's one of four concerts being postponed by the band, along with stops in Cincinnati; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; and Toledo.www.detroitnews.com
