Public Health

Doobie Brothers postpone Thursday stop at DTE due to COVID

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after Kiss postponed its Wednesday concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre due to COVID-19 concerns, now it's the Doobie Brothers' turn. The classic rockers have shelved their Thursday stop at DTE after a member of the band's touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19, promoters announced Wednesday. It's one of four concerts being postponed by the band, along with stops in Cincinnati; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; and Toledo.

www.detroitnews.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Doobie Brothers Rescheduling Pittsburgh Show After Positive COVID-19 Test

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another show at the Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Doobie Brothers announced their next four shows, including the one in Burgettstown, will be rescheduled. The band says a member of the touring personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The Doobie Brothers will postpone their four upcoming shows as a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19. The shows in Clarkston, Burgettstown, Toledo, and Cincinnati will be rescheduled and new dates will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/hHYgN6ueAi — The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) September 1, 2021 The show, part of their 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee, was scheduled for Sept. 4. A new date will be announced shortly, the band says. Last week’s KISS show at Star Lake was postponed after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.
B102.7

Doobie Brothers Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Like many legacy bands, the Doobie Brothers evolved into a second phase that often bore little resemblance to the first. Unlike many legacy bands, they ultimately reverted back to their original musical approach. The result is an intriguing dichotomy of a band. With founding frontman Tom Johnston, the Doobie Brothers...
The Doobie Brothers Kick Off 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour

The Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary tour kicks off on Sunday night (August 22nd) in Des Moines, Iowa at Iowa State Fair. The trek will be broken into two legs: a fall 2021 run, and a string of spring 2022 shows — spanning a whopping 47 North American dates. The already...
Rolling Stone

Pixies Cancel U.S. Tour Due to Covid Concerns

UPDATE (8/23): Pixies have decided to cancel their September tour of the United States due to concerns over the current surge in Covid cases spurred by the Delta variant. The list of canceled dates — which includes festival sets at Summerfest in Milwaukee and Riotfest in Chicago — is below. Ticket holders can obtain refunds at the point of purchase. ** Pixies have announced a short U.S. tour for this September. The 11-date trek will launch September 10th at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, and wrap September 26th at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The run will also include sets...
KISS to postpone Raleigh tour stop after singer tests positive for COVID

KISS is rescheduling a second show — Saturday’s tour stop in Raleigh — after singer Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek announced the rescheduling Friday. The band announced it would postpone a show Thursday in Burgettstown, Pa., after Stanley’s diagnosis. “I had...
Do musicians feel safe performing amid COVID surge? We asked Usher, Doobie Brothers, Enrique Iglesias and more

Enough fans have expressed willingness to engage in a live music experience again. Enough venues around the country have determined methods to mitigate risks. And enough artists – from Chris Stapleton to Pitbull to Kesha – have decided that sharing the adrenaline of a live performance with fans or financial necessity (often both) is worth risking their health as the delta variant of COVID-19 threatens to mar what was only a few months ago a promising fall concert season.
Doobie Brothers rock the State Fair without McDonald, who was out with COVID

There is a new showbiz axiom this year: If life gives you COVID, sometimes the show can go on. At least, if you're the Doobie Brothers. Co-founding guitarist-singer Tom Johnston had COVID early last year and the Doobies called off their shows in Las Vegas before the pandemic struck. However, on Tuesday, apparently some members of the Doobies entourage — they travel with a COVID compliance officer — tested positive. Keyboardist/singer Michael McDonald, who hasn't toured with the group for 26 years, was scratched in late afternoon for a sold-out concert at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand.
Kiss postpones Wednesday night concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Classic rock band Kiss has postponed four upcoming dates on their "End of the Road" tour, including Wednesday night's concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Founding member Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms," according to an announcement posted to 313Presents.com. "The band and crew...
1077 WRKR

Doobie Bros. Postpone Detroit Show, Is Van Andel Date In Jeopardy?

The Doobie Brothers have postponed tonight's show at Clarkston's DTE Energy Theater (you know, Pine Knob). But is next week's GR date in question?. The Doobs long delayed 50th Anniversary tour, their first with Michael McDonald in quite awhile, has been postponed through September 8 due to what they say is a crew member testing positive for Covid.
Concert scheduled for this weekend postponed due to COVID concerns

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you had plans to go see REO Speedwagon in concert in Pikeville this weekend, you will have to wait a little longer. Officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena posted on their Facebook page Thursday the concert scheduled for Saturday will be postponed out of “an abundance of caution.”
Michael McDonald Misses Doobie Brothers Concert Due To Unidentified Illness

Michael McDonald was absent from Tuesday night’s (8-31) Doobie Brothers concert. After announcing before the show that he would not be joining the band as scheduled, The Doobie Brothers addressed the issue early in their set. They said he was “not feeling well” and that he was “recuperating and isolating.” They told the audience that they expect him to rejoin the tour in a week or so.
Incubus Postpone Shows Due to Covid-19 Case

Incubus have canceled the final two shows of their tour after an unidentified member of their touring party tested positive for Covid-19. It is not publicly known whether the person was band or crew, if they were vaccinated or not, or whether their symptoms are mild or severe. The tour had a strict Covid-19 vaccination / negative test entry policy in place at every date regardless of local rules.
Rock Music Menu: Surging Covid wreaks havoc on concert tours

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like live music was finally back on track more than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak caused hundreds of artists around the world to be pulled off the road. Now, it’s starting to look like the celebration of live music returning may have been a bit premature as artists are postponing and cancelling dates and entire tours across the board.
Doobie Brothers celebrate 50 years of listening to the music

After having to delay a year due to the pandemic, you’d think Tom Johnston and his Doobie Brothers mates had time to get accustomed to the idea of celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary. But not quite. “I really don’t dwell on the years a lot ’cause I can’t wrap my...

