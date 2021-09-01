Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Football: Interview with Vermilion JUCO RB Maximus McArthur

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter finishing up his career at Dollarway High School in Pine Bluff, Ark., Maximus McArthur has taken his talents to Vermilion Community College in Minnesota. In his first taste of college action on Aug. 28, the power back contributed with 30 rush yards on five carries and grabbed three passes for 40 more yards. As McArthur gels with Vermilion’s offense, expect a big season from the power back.

www.recruitingnewsguru.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff, AR
Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Pine Bluff, AR
College Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Pine Bluff, AR
Football
Local
Minnesota College Sports
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Juco#American Football#Dollarway High School#Recruiting News Guru#Gameday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy