Minnesota Football: Interview with Vermilion JUCO RB Maximus McArthur
After finishing up his career at Dollarway High School in Pine Bluff, Ark., Maximus McArthur has taken his talents to Vermilion Community College in Minnesota. In his first taste of college action on Aug. 28, the power back contributed with 30 rush yards on five carries and grabbed three passes for 40 more yards. As McArthur gels with Vermilion’s offense, expect a big season from the power back.www.recruitingnewsguru.com
