New Study Shows How Engineered Nanomaterials Degrade, Persist in Environment
Newswise — WASHINGTON (Sept. 1, 2021)—A new study published today in the journal Environmental Science & Technology finds that exposing certain nanomaterials to light can influence their environmental transformation, fate and, ultimately, their toxicity. The discovery provides new insights into the behavior of engineered nanomaterials and how they can be better designed for numerous commercial applications without impacting the environment or human health.www.newswise.com
