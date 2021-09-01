Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Mount Sinai Cardiologist Leads Effort to Outline Guidance for Management of Heart Failure Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Mount Sinai Health System
Newswise
 6 days ago

Newswise — (New York, NY – September 1, 2021) – A new scientific statement outlining unique considerations and suggestions for managing heart failure patients during the COVID-19 pandemic was issued today by the Heart Failure Society of America, and Anuradha Lala, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, led the effort to advance this work. The document, published in the September 1 issue of Journal of Cardiac Failure, provides physicians with guidance on how to prevent heart failure and heart transplant patients from getting COVID-19 given their need for frequent monitoring; how to care for them if they get the virus; and the importance of vaccinations for both immunocompromised patients and those taking immunosuppressants.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Sinai Hospital#Heart Transplant#New Heart#Newswise#Md#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy