Mount Sinai Cardiologist Leads Effort to Outline Guidance for Management of Heart Failure Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

Newswise — (New York, NY – September 1, 2021) – A new scientific statement outlining unique considerations and suggestions for managing heart failure patients during the COVID-19 pandemic was issued today by the Heart Failure Society of America, and Anuradha Lala, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, led the effort to advance this work. The document, published in the September 1 issue of Journal of Cardiac Failure, provides physicians with guidance on how to prevent heart failure and heart transplant patients from getting COVID-19 given their need for frequent monitoring; how to care for them if they get the virus; and the importance of vaccinations for both immunocompromised patients and those taking immunosuppressants.