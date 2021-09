The return of the Champions League is imminent as the first few stones are paved on the road to the 2021/22 final in Saint Petersburg.Last season’s edition of the competition saw Chelsea overcome Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid in the knockout rounds before seeing off Premier League champions Manchester City in an all-English final.FOLLOW LIVE: Champions League draw takes place as Premier League clubs learn opponentsAlthough Thomas Tuchel led the Blues through those ties, Chelsea’s second ever Champions League triumph – and first since 2012 – was built on the back of an impressive group-stage campaign under Frank Lampard.The...