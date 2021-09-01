Walmart hiring 20K supply chain workers ahead of holiday season Walmart Inc. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, confirmed plans to hire 20,000 supply chain workers to help keep merchandise moving ahead of an expected holiday shopping surge.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. on Wednesday confirmed plans to hire 20,000 supply chain workers to help keep merchandise moving ahead of an expected holiday shopping surge.

The available positions range from order fillers to freight handlers at the retail behemoth’s more than 250 distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices nationwide, CNBC reported.

According to Reuters, the average hourly rate for the supply chain associates Walmart intends to hire is $20.37. Earlier this year, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based big-box retailer bumped minimum hourly wages in the U.S. to $15.25.

The jobs will include a mix of full- and part-time positions, but all will be considered permanent, with special hiring events slated nationwide for Sept. 8-9, CNBC reported.

According to the network, the hiring blitz comes as the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with a fiercely competitive labor market have “halted manufacturing, slowed shipping and led to congested ports across the globe.” Walmart’s supply chain investments, which also include adding high-tech, automated systems to select stores that help pick and pack online grocery orders, are intended to address mounting delivery delays, inventory shortfalls and rising prices.

