No one was sure what COVID-19’s pandemic impact would be on our community, let alone the world. Not only did my entire family catch COVID-19 in 2020, but we’ve now caught the delta variant, not because we aren’t careful, but because of how rampant it is in our community. The trouble breathing, the daily coughing fits, chills and debilitating migraines have all knocked our family to its knees. However, nothing has been worse than knowing that my mother-in-law is currently going through cancer treatment and that she is the most susceptible to the worst parts of the virus.