Public hearing for home occupancy permit for Kounkel. Jasper City Council members during their Aug. 17 meeting held a public hearing regarding a home occupation permit for Lisa Kounkel. Kounkel presented to the council her plan to operate a hair salon out of her home in Jasper. A community member voiced one concern regarding street parking outside of the house. Zack Kounkel, Lisa Kounkel’s husband, said that he plans to put a driveway at the salon entrance on Spicer Avenue to the east, making it handicap accessible to clients and also giving them a place to park. Kounkel will not require a permit to put a driveway in, but will need permission from the council to cut the curb where the driveway will be located. The council voted to approve the home occupancy permit and the council did not need to address the curb cutting with a vote. Brian Thode, the public works superintendent will need to inspect the curb and the plans to cut it for a driveway before permission is granted. Kounkel said she’s looking to be open within a month.