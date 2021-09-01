Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale

Porsche is undeniably one of the most iconic car manufacturers in the world, and its vehicles have had a massive impact on popular culture, world politics, and most importantly, the race track. From the legendary Porsche 911 all the way through to Le Mans racers such as the classic 956, Porsche has been making a name for itself in motorsport since it first started building cars, and now a lucky few will get the chance to drool over seven of Porsche's most iconic racing prototypes at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. The museum has teamed up with event organizer Luftgekuhlt (the same team that brought you the RUF Porsche exhibit) to showcase some of the most influential 956s and 962s to have ever hit the track, and it's a feast for the eyes.