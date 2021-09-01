Inside Los Angeles's First Black Woman-Owned Dispensary, Gorilla Rx Wellness
There are hundreds of cannabis dispensaries scattered around the greater Los Angeles area, but only one is a Black woman-owned dispensary — as of August 25. Gorilla Rx Wellness makes history and is being led by a mother-daughter duo who both go by the name, Kika, except the mom founder and owner, “Big” Kika is the dreamer behind the Crenshaw dispensary. The grand opening of the wellness shop catered to over 300 Black patrons who traveled to 4233 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008 to celebrate the community’s big feat.travelnoire.com
Comments / 4