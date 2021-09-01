Inside Los Angeles's First Black Woman-Owned Dispensary, Gorilla Rx Wellness

In Brazil, the chances of a little girl born and raised in impoverished neighborhoods becoming a Black ballerina are very low. Racism, poor education systems and lack of opportunities bring problems that Afro-Brazilians have to face during their lifetime. However, there are some who challenge this and reach heights beyond those they have dreamed about. This is the case for Ingrid Silva, a Black ballerina and activist from Rio de Janeiro who is revolutionizing the professional ballet scene in New York.