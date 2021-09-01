Native American group to meet Thursday

Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association (MONAA) will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Muskogee Civic Center. They will be making final decisions and preparations for their Third annual Indigenous Peoples Celebration. Masks are required for all those who attend the meeting and to the celebration, as well. All Native Americans in Muskogee are invited to the meeting and to attend the celebration, and anyone else who enjoys learning about Native American culture are invited, too.