Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Native American group to meet Thursday

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuskogee Oklahoma Native American Association (MONAA) will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Muskogee Civic Center. They will be making final decisions and preparations for their Third annual Indigenous Peoples Celebration. Masks are required for all those who attend the meeting and to the celebration, as well. All Native Americans in Muskogee are invited to the meeting and to attend the celebration, and anyone else who enjoys learning about Native American culture are invited, too.

www.muskogeephoenix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Culture#Monaa#The Muskogee Civic Center#All Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy