49ers’ Sourdough Sam on his key rivals, favorite dance song and beard-grooming tips
Sourdough Sam is touted in these parts as “the hardest working mascot in the NFL.”. He’s also the biggest 49ers fan around — at least in terms of hat size. A fun-loving gold prospector with a prodigious beard and an appetite for sourdough bread, he’s been pumping up fans since the team’s days at Candlestick Park. Now, with his miners pick high in the air, Sam leads the 49ers on the field at Levi’s Stadium.www.mercurynews.com
