Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sri Lankan shares close at record high as industrial stocks gain

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds details on exchange data)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at an all-time high on Wednesday, helped by industrial companies and a surge in conglomerate Expolanka.

* The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.84% at 9,163.13 points. The index surged 10.8% in August, its best monthly gain since January.

* Expolanka Holdings Plc was the top boost, gaining 7.9% and hitting a record high.

* Sri Lanka on Monday declared an economic emergency, empowering the authorities to seize stocks of staple foods and set their prices to contain soaring inflation after a steep devaluation of its currency due to a foreign exchange crisis.

* Sri Lanka’s central bank said on Tuesday the country had received its share of global special drawing rights, allocated by the International Monetary Fund, and initial disbursements under the bilateral currency swap arrangement with Bangladesh Bank.

* The central bank also said the country’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to improve further.

* Domestic COVID-19 cases rose by 4,221 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 440,302, even as the island-nation remains under a lockdown.

* The equity market's turnover was 14.61 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data here.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 484.2 million shares from 328.9 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 966.7 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* Sri Lanka reported 194 fatalities here due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,185.

* Data here from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 35.33% of its population so far.

* Thirty-three stocks hit fresh highs, while 27 hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Foreign Exchange#Stock Exchange#Sri Lankan#Cse#Expolanka Holdings Plc#Bangladesh Bank#Johns Hopkins University#Refinitiv Eikon#Nallur Sethuraman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil falls after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia cut crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the demand outlook. Brent crude futures for November fell 28 cents, or 0.39%, to $72.33 per barrel...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.09%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Real Estate , IT and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 lost 0.09%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 0.03%. The biggest gainers of the...
Stocksb975.com

European shares hover below record high, telecom stocks jump

(Reuters) – European stocks hovered below record highs on Tuesday as caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week offset gains in the telecoms sector following a Deutsche Telekom deal. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% by 0719 GMT, after coming just a point below its...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares retreat from record highs, realty stocks weigh

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat at close on Tuesday, pulling back after three consecutive sessions of record highs, with blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index dragged lower by losses in realty and technology stocks. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.09% lower at 17,362.10 and the benchmark S&P...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer staples drag

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell over 1% on Tuesday, hurt by losses in the financial and consumer staple sectors. * The CSE All-Share index was 1.46% lower at 9,092.74 points at the closing bell. * Investment vehicle Browns Investments Plc and conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc...
MarketsBenzinga

South Africa's Markets Regulator Becomes The Latest To Crack Down On Binance

South Africa’s financial watchdog is the latest financial markets regulator to issue a public warning against the crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA) issued a press release on Friday warning the public to be cautious when dealing with the Binance Group. The regulator also declared...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end at record high on Reliance gains, global boost

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at a record high for a third straight session on Monday, boosted by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries, while global sentiment was lifted by hopes of the U.S. central bank holding interest rates for longer. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended...
Stocksstlouisnews.net

Sensex gains 167 points, IT stocks surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended their bull run to scale new highs on Monday with IT and auto stocks leading the rally. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 167 points or 0.29 per cent at 58,297 while the Nifty 50 rose by 54 points or 0.31 per cent to 17,378.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit all-time highs on Reliance, Asian markets boost

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Monday, boosted by heavyweight Reliance Industries and firmer Asian markets after a weak U.S. jobs report raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could continue its massive economic support for a longer period. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches up, gains capped as state banks purchase dollars

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against a weaker dollar on Monday, as investors pushed back expectations for when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus. However, gains were capped as sources told Reuters that some major Chinese state-owned banks were seen buying the greenbacks in the onshore spot market late on Friday. That had pushed the yuan sharply weaker, prompting some market participants to become cautious and wonder about the policy stance. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a more than 2-1/2-month high of 6.4529 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4577. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4550 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4546 at midday, 39 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Some currency traders said the state bank actions on Friday could suggest authorities may want a stable currency for now due to uncertainties in overseas markets including Fed tapering. China's major state-owned banks often act as agents for the central bank in currency markets, but they also trade on their own behalf. The marginal strength in the yuan on Monday morning came as some traders saw chances for the Fed to announce the tapering of bond purchases in September became very narrow after the downbeat U.S. payrolls. Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pressure other major currencies, including Chinese yuan, as a shrinkage in yield premium could lead to capital outflows from emerging markets. However, Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, said the impact on the yuan could be rather limited this time round. "We believe capital outflows will be mostly reflected in the domestic stock market dominated by retail customers, rather than in the domestic bond market, which is dominated by institutional investors," he said, expecting overseas institutional investors to continue purchasing the Chinese government bonds to offset yuan's depreciation pressure. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.215 from the previous close of 92.11, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4475 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4529 6.4577 0.07% Spot yuan 6.4546 6.4585 0.06% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.14% Spot change since 2005 28.23% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.53 98.52 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.215 92.11 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4475 0.11% * Offshore 6.6225 -2.56% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses ease on oil price dip, Saudi gains

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Monday, amid falling oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade higher. Oil prices fell about $1, after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bursa opens slightly higher

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 6): Bursa Malaysia opened slightly higher today despite a flat performance on Wall Street last Friday and weakened US Treasury yields. Investors were digesting a much-weaker-than-expected US jobs report for the world’s largest economy, which added 235,000 jobs in August, far fewer than the forecast for an increase of 720,000, dealers said.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Stock market hits record highs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The stock market soared to record highs on Thursday. The S&P 500 hit an all-time high, the Dow Jones Industrial Index climbed 100 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced .3% to reach a record high. “Overall, if anybody that has a 401(k), that’s invested in equities...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

South Korea’s fintech stretches valuation limits

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - South Korea’s financial technology mania has reached new heights. The payments-to-wealth management arm of super-app owner Kakao cut the price range of its initial public offering by roughly 6% after regulators ordered it read more to revise its filings. Kakao Pay’s enterprise will now be worth as much as about $10 billion, or 27 times 2021 annualised sales. Brazilian fintech services PagSeguro (PAGS.N) and StoneCo (STNE.O) and American e-lender Upstart (UPST.O) trade at an average 16 times.
WorldFinancial Times

South Korea gives green light to sale of China-listed ETFs

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. South Korea’s securities regulator has amended rules to allow domestic...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit record highs on financial gains, Q1 GDP jump

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit all-time highs on Wednesday, helped by financials and automaker stocks, and after data showed the economy grew more than 20% in the June-quarter. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.22% at 17,170.25 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P...

Comments / 0

Community Policy